Police officers have launched an appeal for information after firefighters were tasked to a blaze close to homes in Rathcoole at the weekend.

Rathmore Drive. (Pic Google).

The emergency services received a report at approximately 10.30pm on Friday (June 2) that a number of youths had set fire to wooden pallets on a grassy area at the side of a house in Rathmore Drive.

A resident from the area contacted the Newtownabbey Times to raise concerns about the issue, claiming that there has been frequent anti-social behaviour in the region over recent years.

The man stated: “There have been ongoing issues since at least 2019 when youths have been breaking into the rear of the Valley Retail Park and stealing pallets.

"The young people go unchallenged and what’s worse is that the pallets are usually set on fire close to our homes.

"If it wasn’t for residents being alert to the situation on Friday, homes could have been destroyed if the the fire brigade had not been called and the blaze had spread.

"As a pensioner, I shouldn’t have to be coming out with a hose late at night to stop my fence catching fire.

"The pallets need to be kept out of view and the security at the retail park needs to be improved.”

Macedon Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Robert Foster has condemned those behind this latest incident and called on them to stop.

Cllr Foster explained: “Issues to the rear of Valley Retail Park have been reported to me for some time by nearby residents.

“I have engaged with the management agent to ensure their premises are as safe and secure as possible.

“Further engagement with statutory agencies including PSNI and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, along with the the wider community is planned to address the anti-social behaviour issues in this area.

“I call on those involved in this anti-social behaviour to cease immediately, before there is a serious incident which affects nearby homes and businesses. “Parents should also speak with their children about the harmful effects anti-social behaviour has on the community.”

Friday’s incident is being probed by the police.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries and no damage was caused.“Reports of anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on local communities and we would appeal to anyone affected to report anti-social activity immediately to ensure a police response.“Ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Team.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Detailing their response, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters were called to a quantity of rubbish and pallets on fire.

"Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 10.44pm and the cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.”