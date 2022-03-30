Police appeal after pellet fired at Mallusk home

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported to police shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday, March 27 that a window was damaged by a suspected pellet gun after the occupant heard a loud bang.

“A small pellet was later discovered. Four youths were reported to have fled from the scene on foot – one of which was believed to have been wearing a pink t-shirt.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1383 of 27/03/22.”

Blackrock Park Avenue. (Pic by Google).