Police appeal after report of Gilford burglary involving three masked men

Three masked men are reported to have carried out a burglary at a house in Gilford.

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th May 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:18 BST

Detectives are now appealing for information from the public as they carry out investigations into the incident which was reported to have taken place at residential premises at the High Street area on Wednesday, May 17.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “At around 10.30pm, it was reported that entry was gained by three masked men to a house in the area. It was reported that a female occupant was inside, but was not injured.

"The men left the property empty handed following the incident.”

Detectives are appealing for information a report of a burglary at residential premises at the High Street area of Gilford on Wednesday, May 17.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said police enquiries are continuing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch by calling the police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 464 18/05/23.

Alternatively, you can also make a report to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.