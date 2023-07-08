Register
Police appeal after Seat Leon suspected to have been involved in collisions on Lisnevanagh Road and the M2

Police are seeking help from the public who may have noticed a vehicle being driven dangerously on busy roads in Co Antrim earlier this week.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jul 2023, 11:48 BST

Motorists who were on the A26 Antrim to Ballymena dual-carriageway or the M2 on Thursday, July 6 are urged to check their dashcam footage that might help police with their inquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said that colleagues from Roads Policing in Steeple and Officers from Lisburn were involved in dealing with a grey Seat Leon on Thursday.

"It had been reported as driving dangerously on the A26 Lisnevanagh Road and the M2 motorway. It is believed to have either caused or been involved in a number of collisions.

A grey Seat Leon has been reported as being driven dangerously on the A26 Lisnevanagh Road and the M2 motorway on Thursday, July 6. Picture: PSNIA grey Seat Leon has been reported as being driven dangerously on the A26 Lisnevanagh Road and the M2 motorway on Thursday, July 6. Picture: PSNI
"The vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver arrested for a number of offences.

"If anyone has any information in regards to this or any dashcam of the vehicle, please contact police on 101 and quote reference 958 of July 6.”