Police appeal after Seat Leon suspected to have been involved in collisions on Lisnevanagh Road and the M2

Police are seeking help from the public who may have noticed a vehicle being driven dangerously on busy roads in Co Antrim earlier this week.

Motorists who were on the A26 Antrim to Ballymena dual-carriageway or the M2 on Thursday, July 6 are urged to check their dashcam footage that might help police with their inquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said that colleagues from Roads Policing in Steeple and Officers from Lisburn were involved in dealing with a grey Seat Leon on Thursday.

"It had been reported as driving dangerously on the A26 Lisnevanagh Road and the M2 motorway. It is believed to have either caused or been involved in a number of collisions.

A grey Seat Leon has been reported as being driven dangerously on the A26 Lisnevanagh Road and the M2 motorway on Thursday, July 6. Picture: PSNI

"The vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver arrested for a number of offences.