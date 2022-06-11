Loading...

Police appeal after suspicious activity in Glengormley

Police in Newtownabbey are seeking help from the public regarding reports of a male acting suspiciously in Glengormley on Friday (June 11).

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 7:52 am

A PSNI spokesperson said the person had been first spotted in the Church Road area of Glengormley, close to the junction with the Carnmoney Road.

The matter was reported to police at around 1.30pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

“We received further reports at around 2.45pm and this male was subsequently located and detained by police,” said the spokesperson.

The Church Road junction with Carnmoney Road in Glengormley. Picture: Google

“We spoke with a number of businesses and residents in the area. However, if you believe you can assist with the matter, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 852 of 10/6/22.”

Read More

Read More
Minister confirms plans for Toucan crossing at V36