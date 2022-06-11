A PSNI spokesperson said the person had been first spotted in the Church Road area of Glengormley, close to the junction with the Carnmoney Road.
The matter was reported to police at around 1.30pm.
“We received further reports at around 2.45pm and this male was subsequently located and detained by police,” said the spokesperson.
“We spoke with a number of businesses and residents in the area. However, if you believe you can assist with the matter, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 852 of 10/6/22.”