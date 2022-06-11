A PSNI spokesperson said the person had been first spotted in the Church Road area of Glengormley, close to the junction with the Carnmoney Road.

The matter was reported to police at around 1.30pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We received further reports at around 2.45pm and this male was subsequently located and detained by police,” said the spokesperson.

The Church Road junction with Carnmoney Road in Glengormley. Picture: Google