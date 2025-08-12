Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following the theft of six post boxes across the Mid and East Antrim area over a period of two weeks.

Since August 5, four separate reports have been received in relation to the matter, a statement from the PSNI read.

The post boxes have either been cut or uprooted from a number of locations including the Cullybackey, Glarryford and Moorfields areas.

Commenting on the incidents, Inspector McToal said: “We have received a number of reports between August 5 – 11 that post boxes located in rural areas across the district have been targeted.

“These are cast iron pedestal pole mounted post boxes that are frequently used by the communities in which they are situated, and substantial damage has been caused where the boxes have been taken each time.

“It is not clear if these thefts are being driven by collectors seeking valuable historical items, or for the scrap metal value, but local officers are conducting a number of enquiries at this time to ascertain the motive and who is behind these incidents.”

Inspector McToal continued: “I am appealing to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 696 of 05/08/25, or to make a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Meanwhile, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is 100 percent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime, by telephoning 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org/.