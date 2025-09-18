Police appeal after tools worth 'a substantial amount of money' are stolen from work vehicle in Co Tyrone

Police are appealing for information following the theft of tools worth a substantial amount of money from a work vehicle in the Derrytresk area of Coalisland.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector McNeill asked for witnesses to get in touch.

He said: "It was reported to police shortly before midday yesterday, Wednesday 16th September, that tools had been stolen from inside a work vehicle.

"This is believed to have happened sometime between 10:00pm on Tuesday and 7:00am on Wednesday. The tools stolen are worth a substantial amount of money.

Police have issued an appeal after tools are stolen from work vehicle in Coalisland, Co Tyrone. Credit: Stock image

"I would ask anyone with information, who may have possibly witnessed this or may have video footage, dash-cam or otherwise of this theft to contact police on 101 quoting reference 575 16/09/35."

Alternatively, police say a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Should you wish to make a report anonymously, you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.