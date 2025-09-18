Police appeal after tools worth 'a substantial amount of money' are stolen from work vehicle in Co Tyrone
Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector McNeill asked for witnesses to get in touch.
He said: "It was reported to police shortly before midday yesterday, Wednesday 16th September, that tools had been stolen from inside a work vehicle.
"This is believed to have happened sometime between 10:00pm on Tuesday and 7:00am on Wednesday. The tools stolen are worth a substantial amount of money.
"I would ask anyone with information, who may have possibly witnessed this or may have video footage, dash-cam or otherwise of this theft to contact police on 101 quoting reference 575 16/09/35."
Alternatively, police say a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Should you wish to make a report anonymously, you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.