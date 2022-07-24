Loading...

Police appeal after van ‘significantly damaged’ in arson attack

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson in Loughbrickland on Saturday, July 23.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 6:59 pm

Shortly after 7.20pm, police received a report that a van was on fire in the Greenan Road area which has caused significant damage.

“Thankfully, no one was inside the van at the time and there are no reports of any injuries,” said Sergeant Berry.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1657 23/07/22.”

Greenan Road, Loughbrickland. Picture: Google

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org