Police appeal after van ‘significantly damaged’ in arson attack

Shortly after 7.20pm, police received a report that a van was on fire in the Greenan Road area which has caused significant damage.

“Thankfully, no one was inside the van at the time and there are no reports of any injuries,” said Sergeant Berry.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1657 23/07/22.”

Greenan Road, Loughbrickland. Picture: Google

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport