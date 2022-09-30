Police appeal after vandalism at Ballyclare War Memorial Park

Officers attended the scene after two trees, which had been planted earlier this year to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, had been damaged.

Posting on social media on September 29, a PSNI spokesperson said: “These trees had been planted for the Northern Ireland Centenary and Platinum Jubilee to Her Majesty The Queen.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and disrespectful.

Steve Aiken MLA alongside police officers in Ballyclare War Memorial Park.

“If you have any information which would assist police with their enquiries in relation to the damage caused to the trees, please make contact by phoning 101, quoting police reference number 569 of 29/09/22.

“Alternatively, please make contact with one on the Ballyclare Neighbourhood Officers. Newtownabbey Local Neighbourhood Policing Team (LNPT).”

The damage has been condemned by UUP representatives Cllr Norrie Ramsay, Cllr Vera McWilliam and South Antrim MLA, Steve Aiken.

In a joint statement, they said: “The two trees that were broken in half were planted by LOL 957 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Centenary celebrations. This criminal damage has to stop and cannot be allowed to continue, it gives Ballyclare nothing but bad PR.

"We have reported this to the police and we would ask anyone who sees this type of behaviour going on to contact police.

“Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have kindly responded by having two new trees planted.”