Police appeal after vehicles set alight overnight in Larne
Police are appealing for information following a report of two lorries on fire in Larne in the early hours of Monday, July 14.
At approximately 4.15am it was reported the vehicles had been set alight sometime overnight in the Ballymena Road area.
One lorry was substantially damaged with the second sustaining minor damage.
Confirming the incident is being treated as arson, police have asked anyone who could assist with enquiries, or who has CCTV or other footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 296 14/07/25.