Police are appealing for information following a report of two lorries on fire in Larne in the early hours of Monday, July 14.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At approximately 4.15am it was reported the vehicles had been set alight sometime overnight in the Ballymena Road area.

One lorry was substantially damaged with the second sustaining minor damage.

Confirming the incident is being treated as arson, police have asked anyone who could assist with enquiries, or who has CCTV or other footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 296 14/07/25.