Police in Coleraine are seeking information on a white van involved in a collision with a car on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers attended a road traffic collision at the Greenmount roundabout on June 4 at around 1.36pm after a white van hit the back of a car.

The van driver drove off after telling the other motorist to pull into the Jet Centre.

The Greenmount roundabout in Coleraine. Picture: Google

