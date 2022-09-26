Police appeal: car stolen from outside property in Tyrone

Detective Constable Spence said: “Police received a report that sometime between 12.30am and 8.30am, on Friday, 23rd September, a dark grey Ford Mondeo parked outside a property in the Nelson Park area was stolen. The vehicle was later located in the Fivemiletown area.

“A CCTV monitor was also taken from the property during the burglary and damage was caused to a window sill.

“Our investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or has any dash-cam or mobile footage, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 425 of 23/09/22.”

Police are appealing for information.