Police appeal following an arson attack in Moneyreagh

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:38 BST
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson in Moneyreagh.

Sergeant Mackenzie said: “Officers received a report at approximately 2.30am on Tuesday July 30, of a vacant house on fire in the Magaluf Park area of the village.

“Police attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

“A window on the front door of the property had been smashed and the fire had spread throughout the ground floor and partially onto the second floor. Extensive damage was caused to the house.

Police have appealed for information following an arson attack in the Magaluf Park area of Moneyreagh. Pic credit: GooglePolice have appealed for information following an arson attack in the Magaluf Park area of Moneyreagh. Pic credit: Google
“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries and the fire had not spread to neighbouring properties.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to determine exactly what happened, a motive and who was responsible.

“We are treating this report as arson and anyone that could help with ongoing enquiries or noticed anything suspicious in the area, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 112 30/07/24.”