Police appeal following Cullybackey burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the burglary at residential premises at the Pottinger Street area on Friday, December 31.

They say that sometime between 3.30am and 4.30am, it was reported that entry was gained to the rear of a house.

A number of items including a mobile phone, a watch, bank cards and a white shopping bag were taken during the incident.

Police are investigating.

A male and female, who were both in their 60s, and a teenage girl were inside the house at the time of the incident but were not injured.

Police enquiries are continuing into the incident and detectives have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 756 31/12/21.