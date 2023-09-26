Register
Police appeal for information after arson attack on home in Antrim

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack at a house at Thistlewood Gardens, Antrim on Monday, September 25.
By Helena McManus
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
It was reported shortly before 8.45pm that a masked man, wearing blue jeans and a black top, smashed a window at the front of the house before pouring an accelerant inside and setting it alight.

A man and woman who were inside the house at the time were able to extinguish the fire. While both escaped injury, they were left badly shaken following the incident.

As well as damage to the window, there was substantial smoke damage caused throughout the house. The suspect is believed to have made off from the scene on foot.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack at a house at Thistlewood Gardens in Antrim. Photo: PacemakerDetectives are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack at a house at Thistlewood Gardens in Antrim. Photo: Pacemaker
Detectives would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to contact them in Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1993 25/09/23.