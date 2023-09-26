Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack at a house at Thistlewood Gardens, Antrim on Monday, September 25.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported shortly before 8.45pm that a masked man, wearing blue jeans and a black top, smashed a window at the front of the house before pouring an accelerant inside and setting it alight.

A man and woman who were inside the house at the time were able to extinguish the fire. While both escaped injury, they were left badly shaken following the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as damage to the window, there was substantial smoke damage caused throughout the house. The suspect is believed to have made off from the scene on foot.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack at a house at Thistlewood Gardens in Antrim. Photo: Pacemaker