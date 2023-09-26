Police appeal for information after arson attack on home in Antrim
It was reported shortly before 8.45pm that a masked man, wearing blue jeans and a black top, smashed a window at the front of the house before pouring an accelerant inside and setting it alight.
A man and woman who were inside the house at the time were able to extinguish the fire. While both escaped injury, they were left badly shaken following the incident.
As well as damage to the window, there was substantial smoke damage caused throughout the house. The suspect is believed to have made off from the scene on foot.
Detectives would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to contact them in Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1993 25/09/23.