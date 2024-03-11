Police appeal for information after burglaries in Ballycastle and Broughshane
Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “Shortly before 5am, it was reported that entry had been gained to premises at Carnlough Road, Broughshane. Damage was caused inside and a sum of cash stolen.
“It’s believed that a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the incident made off in the direction of Carnlough.
“Just after 6am, a report was received that two men, one of whom was described as wearing a face-covering and gloves, were seen entering premises on the Cushendall Road in Ballycastle. Sports equipment was stolen, together with a quantity of cash."
Police say they believe the incidents may be linked and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference number 175 of 11/03/24. Alternatively, a report can be submitted online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/