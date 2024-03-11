Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “Shortly before 5am, it was reported that entry had been gained to premises at Carnlough Road, Broughshane. Damage was caused inside and a sum of cash stolen.

“It’s believed that a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the incident made off in the direction of Carnlough.

“Just after 6am, a report was received that two men, one of whom was described as wearing a face-covering and gloves, were seen entering premises on the Cushendall Road in Ballycastle. Sports equipment was stolen, together with a quantity of cash."

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to two reported burglaries in the Ballycastle and Broughshane areas on Monday March 11th.