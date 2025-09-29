Police are appealing for information after a Bushmills business was targeted in a racially motivated attack for the second time in recent months.

The PSNI received a report of criminal damage in Bushmills in the early hours of Monday, September 30.

Chief Inspector Adams said: “We received a report at around 4.30am that the front window and door of a fast food restaurant in the Main Street area had been smashed. There was also extensive damage caused inside, including paint splashed across the interior of the premises.

“It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident and there was no one inside the premises at the time.

The scene at Pizza Max in Bushmills. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

“This is the second attack on these premises in recent months and we are treating it as a racially motived hate crime, with enquiries ongoing.

“Anyone who may have any information which could assist us is asked to contact detectives via 101, quoting reference number 113 of 29/09/25.”

Anyone with information can submit a report online https://www.psni.police.uk/report Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/