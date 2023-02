Detectives in Lisburn are investigating a burglary at a house in Ashcroft Park in the city on Tuesday February 21.

Sometime between 5.20pm and 6,30pm thieves gained entry by forcing a rear window.

A sum of cash and jewellery were stolen. No one was at home at the time.

Police appeal for information following Lisburn burglary

Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time.