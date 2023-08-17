Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the Portstewart Road in Coleraine on Wednesday, August 16.

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the Portstewart Road in Coleraine on Wednesday, 16th August.

Inspector Brogan said: “Following a report made to police at around 7.20pm, officers attended the scene where it is believed that a blue BMW 5 series car collided head-on with a blue Vauxhall Astra car, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

“When officers arrived, there was no-one in the blue BMW car, but found a man and a woman located in the blue Astra.” The driver of the Astra was taken to hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Police are treating this as a hit and run collision.