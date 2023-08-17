Register
Police appeal for information after Coleraine head-on collision car was found empty

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the Portstewart Road in Coleraine on Wednesday, August 16.
By Una Culkin
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:58 BST
Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the Portstewart Road in Coleraine on Wednesday, 16th August.

Inspector Brogan said: “Following a report made to police at around 7.20pm, officers attended the scene where it is believed that a blue BMW 5 series car collided head-on with a blue Vauxhall Astra car, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

“When officers arrived, there was no-one in the blue BMW car, but found a man and a woman located in the blue Astra.” The driver of the Astra was taken to hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Police are treating this as a hit and run collision.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information about the movements of a blue BMW 5 series vehicle prior to the collision, including dash cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1912 of 16/08/23 or via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.