Police appeal for information after four flee the scene of a burglary in Lisburn

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a house in the Barnfield Manor area of Lisburn on the evening of Tuesday, June 17.

Detective Inspector McCartan said: “It was reported that at 9:45pm, a man had gained entry to a residential property.

"Upon encountering the occupant, the man fled the scene along with three other suspects in a dark coloured hatchback vehicle.

"It was then observed that a door had been smashed in order for entry to be gained.

Police appeal for information following a burglary at a house in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD

"The suspects are described as slim build, with three wearing black hooded tops and dark bottoms and one wearing a light blue hooded top.

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1843 of 17/06/25.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.