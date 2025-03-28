Police appeal for information after jewellery is stolen from a hour in Dundonald

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at a house in Dundonald.

Police received a report on Friday, March 28 that a property had been entered via an upstairs rear window in the Church Road area.

It is understood the burglary occurred between 9:15am on Wednesday March 26 and 9:30am on Thursday, March 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been reported that items including jewellery have been taken from the property.

Police appeal for information following a burglary at a house in Dundonald. Pic credit: NIWDPolice appeal for information following a burglary at a house in Dundonald. Pic credit: NIWD
Police appeal for information following a burglary at a house in Dundonald. Pic credit: NIWD

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area and especially anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage of the area. The police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 732 of 27/03/25. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice