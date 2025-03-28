Police appeal for information after jewellery is stolen from a hour in Dundonald
Police received a report on Friday, March 28 that a property had been entered via an upstairs rear window in the Church Road area.
It is understood the burglary occurred between 9:15am on Wednesday March 26 and 9:30am on Thursday, March 27.
It has been reported that items including jewellery have been taken from the property.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area and especially anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage of the area. The police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 732 of 27/03/25. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.