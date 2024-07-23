Police appeal for information after male seen acting suspiciously in Ballyclare

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 13:42 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 13:48 BST
Police are investigating a report of a male acting suspiciously in the Rathmena area of Ballyclare.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.30am on Tuesday, July 23.

PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey stated: “We are appealing that if anyone has noticed any suspicious circumstances in the area or has any information, including CCTV, to please contact 101, quoting police reference #297 23/7/24.”