Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police are investigating a report of a male acting suspiciously in the Rathmena area of Ballyclare.

PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey stated: “We are appealing that if anyone has noticed any suspicious circumstances in the area or has any information, including CCTV, to please contact 101, quoting police reference #297 23/7/24.”