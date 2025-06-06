Detectives are investigating after a man was found with serious head injuries at a house in Dungiven last month.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “We are seeking assistance from members of the public to help us determine the movements of a man in the hours between 1.30am and 3am, on the morning of Monday 26th May.

"The man, who is aged in his 40’s and who was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, was dropped off by a friend at Garvagh Road at 1.30am on Monday morning.

“The man remains in a critical condition in hospital and at this time it is unclear exactly where or how he sustained his injuries.

“I would ask anyone who saw a man matching this description in the Garvagh Road area in the early hours of Monday 26th May, or who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the area which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1234 27/05/25. "

Anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/