Police appeal for information after man is assaulted in Seymour Street area of Ballymoney
A man aged in his 20s was assaulted by two men between the walkway connecting Ballymoney Train Station to Raceview Drive. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
A man in his 30s was arrested and remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries. However, officers wish to speak to a second man believed to have been involved in the altercation.
Detectives are aware of video footage on social media regarding the incident and would ask the public not to share the videos online, but provide information, dashcam, CCTV or other video footage to police. This can be done by calling 101 quoting reference number 1675 of 22/04/24.
A report can be made online at www.psni.police.uk/report Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.