Police appeal for information after power tools, chainsaw and generator are stolen in Dervock
Sergeant McCrystal said: “It was reported to police that at some time just before 6pm on Monday (15th) and 7.30am yesterday morning, a number of tools were taken from a work van parked inside a locked yard.
“The passenger window of the van has been forced down, causing damage to the frame, and items of significant value taken from the van, including power tools, a chainsaw and a generator which was located near a shed in the yard.
“We believe the suspect(s) involved, have accessed the yard by jumping over the gate, taking the items before making off down a back lane."Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Knock Road area should contact police on 101, quoting 286 16/01/24, or online www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online http://crimestoppers-uk.org/