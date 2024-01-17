Police in Coleraine are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a burglary in the Knock Road area of Dervock on Tuesday (January 16).

Sergeant McCrystal said: “It was reported to police that at some time just before 6pm on Monday (15th) and 7.30am yesterday morning, a number of tools were taken from a work van parked inside a locked yard.

“The passenger window of the van has been forced down, causing damage to the frame, and items of significant value taken from the van, including power tools, a chainsaw and a generator which was located near a shed in the yard.

