Police are appealing for information after racist graffiti was sprayed in the area of Knowehead Road, Broughshane.

It is believed the incident occurred between 2pm and 3pm on Monday, October 28.

In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “If anyone was in the area of Knowehead Road/Buttermilk Bridge and noticed suspicious activity please contact police.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 976 29/10/24. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”