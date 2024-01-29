Register
Police appeal for information after sheep stolen in Portglenone

Police are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in the Hamillstown Lane area of Portglenone on Sunday, January 28.
By Helena McManus
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:11 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT
Inspector Moore said: “Following the report, it is understood that a significant number of sheep were stolen from the area between 12 noon on Saturday, January 27 and 9am on Sunday morning, January 28.

“This is a huge financial loss to the owner responsible for the sheep.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time and we would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have observed suspicious activity, or spotted any unknown vehicles, such as large trailers in the Portglenone area in the last few days, to contact local officers on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 771 of 28/01/24, or via www.psni.police.uk/report

Police are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in the Hamillstown Lane area of Portglenone. Photo: PSNIPolice are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in the Hamillstown Lane area of Portglenone. Photo: PSNI
"The current prices sheep are attracting, although good news for the farming industry, does then lend itself as being a target for criminals intent on making money from their criminality."

Inspector Moore added: “Prevention of rural crime is so important, but this type of theft needs the cooperation from farmers and the wider rural community to work together and combat it, by taking proactive safety measures to ensuring their flock is secure at all times.”

The incident follows a number of similar livestock thefts in recent months.

In Claudy last week, 50 Texel and Suffolk-bred ewe lambs, which have orange markings, were reported to have been taken from a field on Teenaght Road sometime between 7pm on Thursday, January 25 and 7am on Friday January 26.