Police appeal for information after shot fired into Limavady house while occupants slept
Detectives are appealing for information abut the incident in the Josephine Avenue area of Limavady in the early hours of Monday, September 22.
At around 2.50am, it was reported that the female householder had heard a loud bang. She had been asleep upstairs and another person was in a neighbouring bedroom.
It is believed a shot was fired into the living room, leaving damage to the window, no one was injured.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in this area of Limavady at the time and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage, that could help with our investigation to get in touch."
Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 108 22/09/25 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org