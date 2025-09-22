Police are investigating a report that a shot was fired into the living room of a Limavady house as the occupants were asleep upstais.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information abut the incident in the Josephine Avenue area of Limavady in the early hours of Monday, September 22.

At around 2.50am, it was reported that the female householder had heard a loud bang. She had been asleep upstairs and another person was in a neighbouring bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed a shot was fired into the living room, leaving damage to the window, no one was injured.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a shot being fired at a house in the Josephine Avenue area of Limavady in the early hours of Monday 22nd September. CREDIT NI WORLD

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in this area of Limavady at the time and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage, that could help with our investigation to get in touch."

Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 108 22/09/25 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org