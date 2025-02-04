Police appeal for information after shots were fired at a flat in Dunmurry

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Feb 2025, 10:40 BST
Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at the front door of a flat within a multi-occupancy apartment building in Dunmurry on Monday January 3.

Shortly before 8.30pm it was reported that three men dressed in black had entered through the communal main door to the property on Summerhill Drive.

The trio then made their way to the second floor where three shots were fired at a flat door, breaking panes of glass.

The suspects are then believed to have made off in the direction of Thornhill Crescent.

Police have appealed for information after shots were fired at a flat in Dunmurry, Pic credit: NIWD

The single male occupant of the flat was not injured.

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured footage of the suspects, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1649 03/02/25.

