Police appeal for information after substantial number of sheep stolen from Coleraine area
Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “We received a report that a substantial number of sheep, last seen on Monday, November 27, were missing from farmland in the Rhee Lane area.
“When officers reviewed the entrance to the farmland, it appears the rope securing the gate that leads onto Rhee Lane has been cut and the gate was left wide open, enabling the release of flock.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This is a huge financial loss to the owner and we would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 934 of 28/11/23. If you spotted any unknown vehicles, such as trailers, please do get in touch."
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.