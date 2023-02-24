Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information after a suspected petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the Laburnum Place area during the early hours of Friday, (February 24).

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “Shortly after 1.40am we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that they were in attendance at what they believed was a petrol bomb attack.

“When officers arrived to the scene, they noted a window had been smashed and a bin set alight, scorching the front door of the property. Thankfully, Fire Service had extinguished the blaze before it had the opportunity to spread to any other parts of the house, or any neighbouring properties.

“Our investigation is now underway. Petrol bomb attacks are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Police have appealed for information

"People engaging in this type of criminal behaviour are risking their own safety as well as those inside properties and any passers-by.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Laburnum Place area during this time, and who witnessed anything or has video footage of this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 88 of 24/02/23,” concluded Detective Sergeant Colhoun.

The charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.