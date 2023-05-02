Police appeal for information following a burglary and theft of a car in Lisburn

It was reported that sometime between 2.00am and 3.00am, entry was gained to the property and a set of keys removed. A blue Citroen C5 parked at the house was stolen.

It was later recovered in the Budore Road area of Belfast. Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact 101 quoting reference number 393 of 01/05/23.A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.