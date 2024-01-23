Police appeal for information following a burglary in Saintfield
Police in Lisburn are appealing for information in relation to theft of a number of items following a burglary on Lisburn Road, Saintfield close to The Temple crossroads.
This burglary occurred at some point between 6:45pm on Thursday January 18 and 11:00am on Friday January 19.
A number of trailers were stolen including an Indespension flat bed trailer, Brian James race shuttle trailer and a David Murphy trailer.
Also stolen were three Harshavardhana chainsaws and one Kango hammer.
Should you have any information that may assist the police in their enquiries, get in touch on 101 quoting serial 525 of 19th January.