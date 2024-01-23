Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This burglary occurred at some point between 6:45pm on Thursday January 18 and 11:00am on Friday January 19.

A number of trailers were stolen including an Indespension flat bed trailer, Brian James race shuttle trailer and a David Murphy trailer.

Also stolen were three Harshavardhana chainsaws and one Kango hammer.