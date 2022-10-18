Police appeal for information following a report of a Carryduff burglary
Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at commercial premises at the Carryduff Shopping Centre in the early hours of Tuesday, October 18.
Just after 3.10am, police received a report that a burglary was in progress.
It was reported that two men, described at 5ft 8 – 5ft 10 inches tall and dressed in dark clothing, forced a rear door before entering and ransacking the premises, attempting to remove a safe and tills. They then made off from the scene on foot.Sgt Mackenzie said, “Thankfully on this occasion nothing has been reported as stolen. This business had excellent security measures in place which helped to thwart the criminals’ endeavours.
“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we would ask that anyone with any information call police on 101 quoting reference number 111 18/10/20, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”