Police appeal for information following a report of a Carryduff burglary

It was reported that two men, described at 5ft 8 – 5ft 10 inches tall and dressed in dark clothing, forced a rear door before entering and ransacking the premises, attempting to remove a safe and tills. They then made off from the scene on foot.Sgt Mackenzie said, “Thankfully on this occasion nothing has been reported as stolen. This business had excellent security measures in place which helped to thwart the criminals’ endeavours.