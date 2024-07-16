Police appeal for information following a report that a man had been injured in Railway Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Lisburn are appealing for information in relation to a report of a man being located injured in the Railway Street area of the city on Saturday evening, July 13.

Inspector Burke said: “It was reported shortly after 10.50pm that a man aged in his 30s had been located in the area with injuries to his head and his wrist.

"He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and saw what happened, or from any drivers who were travelling in the area between 10.30pm and 11pm and captured any dash cam footage.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1891 of 13/07/24.”