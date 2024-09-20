Police appeal for information following a traffic collision on the Saintfield Road

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Sep 2024, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have appealed for information following a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Saintfield Road area in Castlereagh on Thursday September 19, 2024.

Sergeant Clarke said: “At around 1:45pm, it was reported that a red Volkswagen Polo and a white BMW 520d were involved in the collision.

"Two people were taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be serious. The road, which was closed, has since reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to the incident was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 786 19/09/24.”