Police appeal for information following an altercation at a licenced premises in Dromara
Detective Inspector Bell said: “Shortly before 10:10pm on Friday December 15, it was reported that an altercation occurred at a bar in the area after three men were refused entry to the premises.
"Two men, one man aged in his 60s and one man aged in his 30s, were treated at hospital for their injuries.
“A 22 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and other related offences. He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1909 15/12/23.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”