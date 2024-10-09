Police appeal for information following an incident on Lagan towpath
Police in Lisburn have issued an appeal for information following an incident on the towpath in Lisburn.
The police received a report of an incident between a pedestrian and a cyclist on the Lagan towpath, within the vicinity of McIlroy Park on Monday October 7, 2024 at around 3.30pm.
It was reported that as a result of the incident, the cyclist has sustained some injury.
Police are appealing to two members of the public who witnessed the incident and spoke to the pedestrian, to make contact via 101.
If you have any further information about this incident contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 1299-071024.