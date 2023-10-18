Police are appealing for information following an arson attack on a boat in the Drumawillin Park area of Ballycastle in the early hours of Sunday (October 15).

Sergeant McCrystal said: “We received a report shortly before 1am on Sunday that a boat located on the driveway of a property was set alight. Police attended the scene, along with our colleagues from The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

“Luckily the occupants of the house were not inside at the time and were unharmed. However, as a result of the fire, the boat was completely destroyed.

