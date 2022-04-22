Police appeal for information following Boardmills burglary

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Sometime between 8.30pm on Wednesday April 20 and 7am today, Thursday April 21, the garage of a property was broken into and a lawnmower, together with a quantity of tools, was stolen.
“Detectives believe that a van, or a vehicle and trailer, may have been used to transport the lawnmower away from the house, and we are appealing to anyone who may have noticed a vehicle transporting such equipment, or any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 281 of 21/04/22. We are also appealing to anyone who may have any dash cam footage captured to get in touch.”
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.