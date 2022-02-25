Police appeal for information following burglaries

Police

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “An attempted burglary was first reported to police at around 5.30am in the Cairnshill Drive area after a male was seen trying to gain access to the garage door and front door of a property.

“A description was given of the male who was seen walking away as wearing a hat, snood face mask, a hoody or bomber jacket, gloves and jeans.

“Shortly before 7.55am it was then reported to police that a blue Audi A4 was stolen from a property in the Cairnshill Road area.”

Detective Sergeant Westbury added: “We received a further report shortly before 8.30am on Friday that a silver Volkswagen Move UP was stolen from a property in the Burnside Avenue area.

“Just after 9am it was reported to police that entry was gained to a property in the Cairnshill Park area and two Samsung tablets were stolen, as well as a box of keys.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage or other information which could assist us, to contact 101, quoting reference number 220 of 25/02/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advice around home security can be found on PSNI social media and website pages but by following some very simple steps you can help to reduce the risk of you or your loved ones falling victim to burglary.

Close and lock all doors and windows, even if you are only going out for a few minutes.

Leave a light on if it will be dark before you get home.

Keep your valuables out of sight.

Don’t leave car keys near your door, letterbox or windows.

Always check who is at the door. Not sure? Don’t open the door.

Set your alarm when going out and at night time.

Be a good neighbour and report suspicious activity straightaway.

As the weather picks up and people begin to spend more time outdoors it can be all too easy to leave windows open when we go out, or front doors unlocked while we tend to the back garden. This is all it takes for a burglar to gain access to your home. Even when you are in the house we would advise you to ensure you keep your doors and windows locked. Our advice is close it, lock it, check it.