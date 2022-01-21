Police appeal for information following burglaries in Banbridge

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Sometime between 11am and just before 7:20pm on Wednesday January 19, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the Beechlands area of Banbridge. The property was ransacked and it is believed that a quantity of jewellery was taken, with the front door of the property damaged during the incident.

“It was reported that entry was gained to a property at the Tullyear Avenue area of Banbridge sometime between 00:01am on Monday 17th January and 12pm on Thursday 20th January. The property was ransacked, with damage caused to a rear door during the incident. It was reported that a quantity of jewellery was taken during this incident.

“Sometime between 8am and 6:25pm on Wednesday January 19, it was reported that entry was gained to a house at the Grove Hill area of Banbridge. Damage was caused to a rear window of the property and a sum of money was taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a potential link between these incidents.