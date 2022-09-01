Police appeal for information following burglary in Lisburn

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Flavin said: “It was reported that entry was gained to the premises via a forced rear window sometime between 8.00am and 4.40pm. A number of items of jewellery were reported to be missing.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area within this time frame, and those who may have footage, to contact detectives.

“You should also make contact with us if you are offered items of jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances. Call on 101, quoting reference number 1519 of 31/08/22.”

Police appeal for information following Lisburn burglary

You can make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.