Police appeal for information following damage to Portrush construction site and vehicles

By The Newsroom
Published 29th May 2025, 10:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The PSNI have appealed for information following damage to a Portrush building site.

Police are investigating reports of criminal damage to a construction site and vehicles in the Mark Street area of Portrush. The incident is believed to have happened overnight on Saturday, May 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and use reference 1448 from 25/05/25.

Alternatively a report of information can be made online at the PSNI website or anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice