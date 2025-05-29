The PSNI have appealed for information following damage to a Portrush building site.

Police are investigating reports of criminal damage to a construction site and vehicles in the Mark Street area of Portrush. The incident is believed to have happened overnight on Saturday, May 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and use reference 1448 from 25/05/25.

Alternatively a report of information can be made online at the PSNI website or anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/