Police appeal for information following fire at flat in Carnduff Drive area of Ballymena

By Helena McManus
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:16 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 09:22 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of arson with intent in Ballymena on Wednesday, April 23.

Inspector McClelland said: “At around 10.40pm it was reported that a ground-floor flat was on fire in the Carnduff Drive area. Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“We believe the fire resulted from a petrol bomb being thrown through the bedroom window of the flat in what appears to have been a deliberate act. Thankfully, no one was inside at the time and there were no injuries reported.

“A number of windows were smashed. However, the fire and subsequent damage was contained to the bedroom.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of arson with intent in Ballymena on Wednesday, April 23. Photo: Pacemaker

“As a precaution, residents from neighbouring flats were evacuated for a short time before returning to their homes.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1886 of 23/04/25, or to contact Crimestoppers.

