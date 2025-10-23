Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Limavady on Wednesday, October 22.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI Detective Inspector Connolly said: “At approximately 11pm, police received a report that property had been broken into in the Broighter Gardens area of the town.

“It is believed that access had been gained through a window that had been smashed in the property sometime between 8pm and 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1701 22/10/25."

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Limavady yesterday evening, Wednesday 22nd October.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org