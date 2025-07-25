Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following a series of burglaries reported in the Armoy area.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McAdoo said: “We have received a number of reports recently, with the most recent report on 23rd July around 6pm, that a vacant property located on the Drones Road has been targeted by burglars once again, which we believe has happened sometime between 5pm on the 22nd July and 5pm on 23rd July.

“Those responsible have gained entry seamlessly, taking a copper cylinder on one occasion, and returning less than 24 hours later to take additional copper piping.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time to determine the motive, but we believe the copper will likely be sold on, due to the high price of scrap metal in the current market.

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information, following a series of burglaries reported in the Armoy area. CREDIT NI WORLD

“I want to urge residents to be vigilant and to ensure their property is always secured when going to bed, or leaving for a period of time. Please be on your guard against potential theft, for it can happen at any time of the day.

“Please also be on the lookout for individuals acting suspiciously or for any suspicious vehicles in the area. Please also keep a lookout for the items mentioned being sold locally, online or by word-of-mouth."

The detective asked anyone who was in the area on the dates mentioned and who has information to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, referencing 677 of 22/07/25. A report can also be made online via: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.