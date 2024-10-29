Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey are appealing for information in connection with two separate vehicle-related incidents.

They would like speak to the driver of a black Audi saloon-type vehicle that was on Castle Road, Randalstown, on Sunday, October 27 at approximately 2.00pm driving in the direction of Antrim who may be able to assist with a road traffic collision investigation.

If you have any information to assist, the PSNI can be contacted on 101, quoting serial 979 27/10/24.

Police can be contacted on 101. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Meanwhile, police are looking to speak to anyone who was at Nutts Corner Market, Crumlin, on Sunday, October 27, between 8.30am and 9.00am who may be able to assist regarding a report of criminal damage to the rear window screen of a white Seat Leon.

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting serial 602 27/10/24