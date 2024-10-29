Police appeal for information in relation to Randalstown area collision and Nutts Corner vehicle damage incidents
They would like speak to the driver of a black Audi saloon-type vehicle that was on Castle Road, Randalstown, on Sunday, October 27 at approximately 2.00pm driving in the direction of Antrim who may be able to assist with a road traffic collision investigation.
If you have any information to assist, the PSNI can be contacted on 101, quoting serial 979 27/10/24.
Meanwhile, police are looking to speak to anyone who was at Nutts Corner Market, Crumlin, on Sunday, October 27, between 8.30am and 9.00am who may be able to assist regarding a report of criminal damage to the rear window screen of a white Seat Leon.
Police can be contacted on 101, quoting serial 602 27/10/24