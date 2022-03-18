Police appeal for information on Castlereagh incident

“The householders had been upstairs when they heard a noise coming from downstairs, and saw a torch light in the back garden. It was subsequently discovered that a number of doors had been opened, as well as the driver’s door of a car in the driveway. The glove box had been searched and the contents emptied into the footwell. “A short time later, just after 6am, a further report was received of an attempted break-in at a house in the Newtownbreda Road area. “The occupant reported hearing a noise outside and seeing a male standing outside in the driveway, before making off on a dark coloured bicycle in the direction of Belvoir Road. “He was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 6 ft tall, and was wearing dark coloured clothing. “Our enquiries into these two incidents, which we believe may be linked, are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or who has any information which could assist, to call 101, quoting reference number 185 of 14/03/22.” A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.