Police appeal for information on Dundonald incident

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Shortly before 8.30pm it was reported that a man was in bed sleeping when he was wakened by loud banging inside his property.

“He could hear smashing and barricaded himself into his bedroom to prevent the door from opening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The suspects who entered the property also told the man he had 24 hours to leave. Extensive damage, estimated to cost around £2,000, was caused to the property as a result of this ordeal.

The incident occurred on Monday morning.

“Three males wearing hooded tops and one wearing a snood over his face, have been observed by witnesses leaving the scene on foot.

“The victim was left badly shaken as a result of this terrifying attack, however, he was thankfully not hurt.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would ask anyone with any information or who might have CCTV footage which may assist the investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1586 of 03/03/22.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.